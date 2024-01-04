Ubisoft ha widespread i hardware requirements of the PC version of Prince of Persia: The Lost Crownrevealing that the metroidvania-style action platform developed in the Montpellier studio is decidedly affordable.

Minimum requirements (1920×1080, 60 FPS, Normal Quality)

Operating system: Windows 1011 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i5-4460 3.4 GHz / AMD Ryzen3 1200 3.1 GHz

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB

DirectX: Version 11

Disk space: 30GB

Recommended requirements (2560×1440, 60 FPS, High Quality)

Operating system: Windows 1011 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz / AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB

DirectX: Version 11

Disk space: 30GB

Ultra Requirements (3840×2160, 60 FPS, Ultra Quality)

Operating system: Windows 1011 (64-bit)

Processor: Intel Core i7-6700 3.4 GHz / AMD Ryzen5 1600 3.2 GHz

Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB VRAM) / AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8GB VRAM)

RAM: 8GB

DirectX: Version 11

Disk space: 30GB

We remember that Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown releases on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S and Nintendo Switch on January 18while from January 11th it will be possible to download a free demo.

Previous article

Bryan Ansell, co-creator of Warhammer, has passed away