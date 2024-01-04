After knowing that the Nintendo Switch version is the least criticized, we now continue to receive interesting details related to Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown. Remember that it has already been officially announced a demo for January 11. It is expected to arrive on Switch and today we have details of its technical section.

The fact is that we already know the resolution and framerate of the title on Nintendo Switch and other platforms. On Nintendo Switch, the title will have a resolution of 1080p in TV mode, while in portable mode the resolution will be 720p. For both modes, performance is 60 fps.

Here are the figures on other platforms as well:

