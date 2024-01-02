Suara.com – The birthday souvenir for Lesti Kejora and Rizky Billar's son, Muhammad Levian Al-Fatih Billar, has received praise from netizens on social media. Because the contents of Abang L's birthday souvenir look very complete and luxurious.

From uploads on social media, it was revealed that Abang L's birthday souvenir consisted of two packages, namely a hamper box and a goodie bag. They all contain very useful items.

Lesti Kejora and Rizky Billar gave hampers from the well-known baby skin care brand, Moell. One hamper contains several products ranging from shampoo, body lotion, body wash, to multipurpose balm.

Meanwhile, the goodie bag contained towels, snack products belonging to Rizky Billar and Lesti Kejora, toy cars, drinking Tumblrs, and even perfume. The price for this souvenir is no joke.

Looking at various sources, the hamper chosen by Lesti Kejora and Rizky Billar is the Moell Exclusive Pack 5 in 1. This package is equipped with a limited edition story book and a doll.

In a number of e-commerce sites, the Moell Exclusive Pack 5 in 1 is priced at IDR 699 thousand per package. Moell products are guaranteed to be made from one hundred percent natural ingredients and are alcohol free.

Unfortunately, not all the contents of the goodie bag have their prices revealed. The only items whose prices are known are Benediction by Leslar perfume (Rp. 199 thousand) and Cemilar Basreng snacks (Rp. 26 thousand).

So in total, the price of one hamper and goodie bag for Brother L's birthday event is estimated at IDR 924 thousand. This figure does not include the contents of other goodie bags, such as drink tumblrs, towels, and a package of toy cars.

If the number of guests invited reaches 100 people, it is estimated that Rizky Billar and Lesti Kejora's souvenir budget will reach IDR 92.4 million. This figure would probably reach hundreds of millions if the prices of all items were included in the calculations and the number of invited guests was greater.

Rizky Billar, Abang L, and Lesti Kejora. (Instagram/rizkybillar)

Meanwhile, Rizky Billar and Lesti Kejora also changed their child's name on their birthday yesterday. They removed the name “Leslar” and changed it to “Levian”.

“If you ask what the reason is, there are several reasons. One of them is because we hope to have more children. If there is the name Leslar in the first child and then we don't make the second child, we are afraid there will be jealousy,” explained Rizky Billar.