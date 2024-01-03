From bills to transport: new sting in 2024 for Italians

2024 has just kicked off and Italians are already facing a new landscape price increases and increases in various sectors, as reported by Codacons. This year, Italian families will have to maintain constant vigilance as setbacks lie ahead in various areas such as car insurance and mobile telephony, but also in less visible areas such as food and transport.

A common question that arises is whether it is worth moving from the protected market to the free one. According to Arera data, in as many as 95% of cases, iThe transition to the free market translates into an increase in costs, with only the remaining 5% managing to obtain economic benefits. Among the most impactful news, VAT on gas returns to 22%, compared to the previous 5%, directly impacting future bills. Also Motorway tolls will increase by 2.3%in line with expected inflation for 2024.

This upward trend is mainly fueled by the increase in the prices of energy goods, especially gas, due to the elimination of discounts on VAT and system charges, as well as the transition to the free market, where tariffs tend to be higher than those of the protected market. Not only the energy sector suffers such economic fluctuations, but also other sectors such as food, catering, transport, car insurance, water services, waste disposal and local tariffs, taxes and duties.

Taking into consideration the estimates of the increases expected in 2024, numerous expenditure items are increasing, such as the food sector with an increase of 4.78%, car insurance with a +5.03% and electricity and electricity tariffs. gas with a significant +6.90%. Therefore these increases inevitably influence the total family expenses, estimated at an overall increase of approximately 1,011.26 euros in the yeara non-negligible increase that puts domestic budgets are being put to the test.

In addition to large-scale increases, some service providers such as TIMVision, Fastweb, WindTre, PosteMobile and Vodafone have announced tariff increases or changes in how bills are charged, generating additional costs for consumers. However, it is important to underline that, when faced with these unilateral contract changes or price increases, users have the right to withdraw from contracts without incurring additional costs or penalties. Even in the car insurance sector, possible increases are expected which could weigh on family budgets, as highlighted by Codacons, which estimates an average increase of 62 euros per year for a family with two vehicles.

