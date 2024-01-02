The Spanish MXGP champion talks about his relationship with his compatriot and makes a proposal: “Sharing training with him? It would be nice. However, I'm not thinking of a real challenge: cross is my sport”

January 2, 2024

2023 has consecrated Jorge Prado on the roof of the motocross world championship with a practically perfect season which, in some ways, recalled the victorious ones of another great Spaniard: Marc Marquez. The two riders have known each other since 2012 and in an interview given to the Gazzetta dello Sport, it is the cross rider himself who talks about this relationship, so to speak, at a distance: “sometimes I went to a Grand Prix. Otherwise he is the one who attends at the Spanish stage of the MXGP World Championship. He is a great fan of motocross and we talk about this sport every time we see each other. Obviously I also often ask him about MotoGP. In general it is pleasing that a champion of Marc's level is so interested in my world. It's important for MXGP. Sharing training with him? It would be nice. However, I'm not thinking of a real challenge: cross is my sport. It would be the same if we were talking about one-on-one on the track “. And again regarding MotoGP: “I like MotoGP. I watch the races, I keep myself informed on how things are going. I'd like to try a road bike in order to understand more. In the future it would be nice to do a small test. Just for experience, not for racing. Since you can't go fast on the street, I would use a circuit. It could be interesting.” In the meantime, the MXGP champion is preparing for a new season in which he will be in the sights of all his opponents and he does so from Rome where he has moved and where he trains with Team De Carli.