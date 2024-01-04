Suara.com – Deputy Chair of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN), Habiburokhman, emphasized that there was no decision whatsoever from Bawaslu Central Jakarta (Jakpus) regarding Gibran Rakabuming Raka breaking the rules.

Even the Central Jakarta Bawaslu is considered by TKN to only provide recommendations.

“There is no product decision from the Central Jakarta Bawaslu today that has been launched. This is only a recommendation from the Central Jakarta Bawaslu regarding Gibran Rakabuming Raka's activities on December 3 2023, which is alleged to be a violation of other regulations that are not a violation of the Election Law. ” said Habiburokhman at the TKN Media Center, South Jakarta, Thursday (4/1/2024).

“In this letter, this document means yes, there is no statement that Gibran Rakabuming Raka is guilty of committing an offense. Nothing,” continued Habiburokhman.

Apart from the recommendation letter, Habiburokhmam stated that the Central Jakarta Bawaslu did not have the authority to decide whether Gibran had violated Article 7 of Governor Regulation Number 12 of 2016 or not.

“Because it is not the agency's authority,” he said.

Habiburokhman said that in fact Gibran's activities on Car Free Day (HBKB) or Car Free Day (CFD) were not political party activities.

“And thus it does not violate the provisions of Article 7 of Gubernatorial Regulation Number 12 of 2016 which states that HBKB or the HBKB area for Motor Vehicle Free Days may not be used for the benefit of political parties as well as speeches or inflammatory invitations,” he said.

As is known, Central Jakarta Bawaslu has decided that vice presidential candidate number 2 Gibran Rakabuming Raka has violated DKI Jakarta Governor Regulation Number 12 of 2016 regarding his activity of distributing milk at CFD.

“Recommending findings with registration number 001/Reg/TM/PP/Kota/12.01/XII/2023 regarding the activity of distributing milk by vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka to residents in the CFD area of ​​Central Jakarta on 3 December 2023 which was registered on 11 December 2023, as another violation of law,” said Bawaslu's letter.

The letter was signed directly by the Chairman of Central Jakarta Bawaslu, Christian Nelson Pangkey, on January 3 2024 in Jakarta.

Furthermore, the Central Jakarta Bawaslu forwarded these recommendations to the DKI Jakarta Bawaslu to be submitted to the competent agencies.

Gibran's response

Gibran was declared in violation for distributing milk in the CFD Jakarta area some time ago. President Jokowi's eldest son will firmly follow the decision of the Central Jakarta Bawaslu.

“Yes, we'll just follow his decision,” explained Gibran when met, Thursday (4/1/2024) afternoon.

President Jokowi's eldest son also stated that he was ready to receive any witnesses from the Central Jakarta Bawaslu.

“Yes, I'm ready. Thank you,” said the Mayor of Solo.

“(Is there an evaluation, bro?) Hu'um, yes,” he said.

Gibran did not say much about the Central Jakarta Bawaslu's decision to violate the time for distributing milk at CFD. Gibran hurriedly got into the car.