The fastest electric car at Nürburgring Nordschleife and the Porsche Taycanwhich with the time of 7’07″55 broke the previous record again Tesla Model S Plaid (7’25″231). With fast laps, Tesla and Porsche compete at the Nürburgring, with the German company improving its previous record from August 2022 by 26 seconds and 18 seconds the primacy of Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package of June 2023.

The super-fast Porsche Taycan is officially the fastest electric car at the Nürburgring. The record was achieved during a day dedicated to fast laps by the development driver Lars Kern who drove a pre-series Taycan achieving a time of 7:07.55 minutes on the Nordschleife, improving the previous record of 26 seconds.

The record-breaking electric car was equipped with a safety cage and racing seats. Compared to the previous record of 2022 with a Taycan Turbo S, the pre-series car showed a significant increase in performancereaching the Schwedenkreuz with one top speed of 25 km/h and finishing the lap more than 1.3 kilometers ahead of the Turbo S.

The Nürburgring record for electric cars is a challenge in which Porsche is Tesla they compete over fast laps. Every time one automaker sets a new record, the other quickly responds. Tesla overtook Porsche in June 2023 on the 20.8 km route, but subsequently the German company responded at the beginning of 2024 by improving the previous record of the Model S Plaid by a good 18 seconds. We are now awaiting Tesla's response.

The Taycan of the record is one pre-series version of the new model Turbo GT which will be revealed soon, probably in mid-March 2024. This is an extreme variant from around 1.000 CV with technical updates specific to high-performance driving, such as an aerodynamic package with a fixed rear wing, enlarged air intakes and a completely redesigned front bumper.

