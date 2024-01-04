Some Police officers who were involved in a shooting over Pokémon Cards will finally not be convicted or charged with any crime. The April 2022 deadly shooting in Florida with 3 men who had committed a theft of Pokémon Cards and another individual's food, appeared in the local news and media in the area.

In fact in this shooting a man (who participated in the robbery) ended up being shot dead by police officers. They have been freed from any criminal charge that could fall on them after the death of one of the thieves. The reason is that the thieves they fled and they used physical force and vehicles to escape.

Although the shooting that occurred resulted in one fatality, no officer will receive criminal punishment for it, since they acted according to regulations. And although a civil claim has been launched for the incident, it seems that it will not have much progress.