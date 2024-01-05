For years, women have been victims of toxic attacks in video games by male players, which unfortunately has even begun to be seen as commonplace. Cases that sometimes reach serious levels, such as what has recently happened in a virtual reality space, according to the British police, who indicate that they are carrying out an investigation into what they have called a “virtual rape”, against a 16 year old girl.

Alleged victim who, according to the authority's report (via Daily Mail), was wearing a virtual reality viewer, and his avatar was “attacked” by this group of players in a “room” of the game, the name of which has not been revealed. name. Furthermore, it is indicated that she did not suffer physical injuries, which might sound impossible due to the virtual environment, but that she could have obtained if the young woman had moved in fear and, therefore, hit some piece of furniture or wall. But despite that, the police affirm that the victim did experience psychological trauma, similar to that of people who have been sexually assaulted.

“There is an emotional and psychological impact on the victim that is longer term than any physical injury. It presents several challenges for law enforcement, given that current legislation is not prepared for this,” said an officer familiar with the case. .

According to the British media, this event generated the first investigation of this type in the United Kingdom and also questions about the extent to which the current laws of that country are applied in the virtual world. It is also said that the details of the case have been kept secret to protect the victim.

The head of the Abuse Investigation warned about the Metaverse to the Mail, saying it “creates a gateway for predators to commit horrific crimes against children,” adding: “As such, our policing approach must constantly evolve to allow us to relentlessly pursue predators and protect victims in all online spaces.

“Sexual harassment” simulators have already been seen in other games

The news of this attack reminds us of similar behavior in other games, where there were rooms that simulate sexual harassment. We are talking about Overwatch 2, which as we reported at the beginning of last year, you could find this custom game created by the players themselves, which invited them to choose the character Cassidy, who fights against a team of female heroes, to whom he must simulate that he attacks them sexually, making a “Tbag to fuck” (sic).

Room that had been eliminated several times by Blizzard, but reappeared in the custom games navigation list, and was also one of the most popular as can be seen in a screenshot shared by a player in those months.