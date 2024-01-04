Suara.com – The Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) responded indifferently to the polemic about the existence of two academics from the Defense University (Unhan) who would be panelists in the third presidential-vice presidential debate.

TKN Fanta Prabowo-Gibran spokesperson, Dedek Prayudi, said he would return the matter to the General Election Commission (KPU).

“Just let the KPU assess whether this is an indication of a conflict of interest or not,” said Dedek, Thursday (5/1/2024).

Apart from the polemic, Dedek considered that the panelists from IDU actually deserved to be panelists because the third debate had the theme of defense, security and geopolitical issues.

Not only that, he also does not see any potential conflict of interest, even though IDU is under the Ministry of Defense (Kemhan).

“Yes, but the topic is defense, but if for example there is a protest and the KPU accommodates the protest or doesn't accommodate it, I don't think that's the scope of TKN's assessment,” he said.

Spokesperson for TKN Young Voters Prabowo-Gibran Fanta HQ Dedek Prayudi speaks at the Angry Politics VS Gemoy Politics event in Jakarta, Wednesday (29/11/2023). (ANTARA/Fauzan)

Previously, vice presidential candidate (cawapres) number 1 Muhaimin Iskandar questioned two panelists from Defense University in the third presidential candidate debate for the 2024 election. According to him, the presence of Defense University academics could interfere with objectivity.

Muhaimin questioned this because the Defense University was still under the coordination of the Ministry of Defense which is currently led by Prabowo Subianto.

“Because it interferes with objectivity. For whatever reason, IDU is under Pak Prabowo, the minister of defense,” said Muhaimin in a statement received in Jakarta, Thursday.

As a solution, Muhaimin hopes that the KPU will replace the two debate panelists so that the agenda held on Sunday (7/1/2024) can proceed objectively.

“Because of that, I protested. Thank goodness it can be replaced,” he said.

11 Debate Panelists

Previously, the KPU had announced the names of 11 panelists for the third presidential candidate debate in the 2024 election which carried the themes of defense, security, international relations and geopolitics.

Two of the 11 debate panelists were security expert from the Indonesian Defense University, Kusnanto Anggoro, and Chair of the Defense University's Board of Professors, Admiral TNI (ret.) Marsetio.

The venue for the debate for the three presidential candidates for the 2024 Election itself will take place at Istora Senayan, Jakarta on January 7 2024, with discussions on the topics of defense, security, international relations and geopolitics.