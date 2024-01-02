Pokemon players Scarlet y Purple They have been complaining since the release of the video games about their graphics. Now, through the anime “Pokemon: Winds of Paldea” we can see the region as it was originally planned and without graphical limitation. In the final episode you can see the iconic and recognizable locations of the game perfectly rendered and with lots of quality. This series is part of an anime section in the form of short episodes that complement the adventure of the games.

Paldea Winds focused on three characters with its own history. The first episode focused on a young flutist who wanted to get rid of her flute, while the second episode offered an action-packed segment with the original character Aliquis/Alix fighting Scarlet and Violet's champion, Nemona/Mencia. The third episode focused on her reporter friend investigating Team Star, while the final episode saw the three team up for a group video project highlighting the greatness of Paldea

The last episode begins with a montage of familiar places for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple players, immediately recognizable to fans. But, through the animation we can see all the attractiveness of the region. As I have already said, the graphics section is one of the main problems that Scarlet and Purple players complained about, however now they can give the anime a chance and delight in the views of the region.

Paldea Winds It is a trend of short episodes that accompany the video game in a wonderful way. It all started with Twilight Wings for Sword and Shield, and later with Nieves de Hisui after the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus. If these series are well received among fans, it would not be surprising if the company continued its production. This would give new narratives and visions about video games that the Nintendo Switch cannot offer.

