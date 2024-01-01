This morning more news related to Pokémon Unite was offered. This is news about its recently confirmed content for the MOBA.

Pokémon Unite

In this case, we have confirmation of a new playable Pokémon:

Confirmed Release:

Magikarp and Gyarados They will be the next playable character in Pokémon Unite. The release date is scheduled for January 25.

All the details about this new character and his playability in the game have not yet been officially revealed, so we will stay tuned.

