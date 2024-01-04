This morning more news related to Pokémon Unite was offered. This is news about its recently confirmed content for the MOBA.

Pokémon Unite

In this case, we have confirmation of three new Holooutfits. The first is the Dark Wizard costume for Dragapultwhich costs 2199 gems with special animations for scoring, movement, return and KO, since it is premium.

Tea Party (brown) colors have also been released for Glaceon and the Starry Sky (purple) style for Blissey.

