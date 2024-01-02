Pokémon UNITE remains an interesting proposal for all MOBA lovers on Nintendo Switch and mobile phones. Now, those responsible for free-to-play have just confirmed the next characters that will be available. We are referring to Magikarp and Gyarados.

As you probably remember, the game developers recently added to Metagross to the cast of Pokémon UNITE and there were rumors that other familiar faces would debut in the game earlier this year.

Now, it has been confirmed that the next playable Pokémon will be Magikarp y Gyaradoswho will join the battle next January 25 to increase the possibilities of your team.

Here you can see it:

This is the announcement of Pokémon UNITE

As you could see, Magikarp y Gyarados (who will be the same character) are ready for action and you will only have to wait a few weeks to take advantage of all the advantages that they can give in the title.

We will continue to be attentive to inform you about any news related to this new character and we will let you know in due course.

What is Pokémon UNITE?

We remind you that this title from the Pokémon franchise is a free-to-play with cross-play between Nintendo Switch and mobile devices, which offers real-time battles between 2 teams of 5 players each.

Pokémon UNITE is available for free on Nintendo Switch and iOS and Android devices. You can find more information about delivery at this link.

What other Pokémon would you like in the game? Tell us in the comments.

