We receive interesting news related to Pokémon Scarlet & VioletI know that a list was just shared showing the most popular pocket monsters in Japan during 2023so we invite you to get to know them.

The games were released in November 2022

As you surely know, these Pokémon installments continue to have a large active user base thanks to the fact that they continue to offer content for everyone. This year they had several new features and each coach was able to spend time with a tremendous amount of characters.

Due to this, a list has just been released that confirms which were the most popular Pokémon in the games in Japanese territory, so you better take a look at it to see if you agree with the results.

This is the list with the 10 most popular Pokémon in games, along with the votes they received:

1. Meowscarada – 2,674 2. Fuecoco – 2,148 3. Chandelure – 2,022 4. Sylveon – 1,991 5. Tinkaton – 1,896 6. Lucario – 1,874 7. Mimikyu – 1,815 8. Clodsire – 1,773 9. Gengar – Gardevoir – 1,628

Meowscarada continues to be well liked by the community

As you could see, the data was shared by the Japanese site GameWithwhere you can discover where each of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's pocket monsters rank in trainer preference.

The first place on the list went to Meowscaraa grass/dark type Pokémon introduced in the ninth generation and which is the evolution of Floragato, in addition to being the last form of Sprigatito, one of the 3 starters of the games.

On the other hand, second place went to Fuecoco, one of the initial Pokémon of these titles; and third place went to Chandelureghost/fire type and introduced in the fifth generation.

What do you think of the most popular Pokémon in Japan? Do you agree? Tell us in the comments.

