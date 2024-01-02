Pokémon Scarlet and Purple He shared with the entire community and with us his latest Mystery Gifts to claim for free these days. Hence we have 24 hours left to claim a free Master Ball for a limited time.

That for those who don't know, a Master Ball will allow us to guarantee 100% any catch in Paldea and beyond. Our recommendation is that it be used with unique and very difficult to obtain Pokémon, in order to ensure a successful capture.

If you want to get this classic Master Ball In Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, you will have to:

Before 11:59 p.m. on January 3, 2024, depending on your region. We recommend you claim it today if possible.

These are the Steps to follow:

Update Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple on your Nintendo Switch. Select the PokéPortal option in the game menu. Access the “Mysterious Gift” section. Select the option to receive online and redeem your Master Ball.

More information available here.