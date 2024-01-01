In it DLC The Indigo Disk of Pokemon Scarlet and Purple, one of the oldest and most devastating strategies in the Pokemon franchise, known as F.E.A.R., used by an NPC trainer unexpectedly.

The FEAR tactic (Focus Band, Effort, Quick Attack, and Rattata) is a classic strategy that allows a Pokemon to survive with 1 health point after being hit. Thus equalizing his health points with the opponent by Effort and then defeat the opponent with Fast attack.

In the DLC, a player in the Savannah Biome reported on Reddit that they encountered a NPC trainer who used the FEAR tactic with a Smeargle. He first attacked the Smeargle with a fighting move and surprisingly survived thanks to Banda Focus. The Smeargle then used Strive on the player's Pokemon, reducing it to 1 health point. Then he Smeargle responded with Extreme Speedcompleting the FEAR strategy in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

And in the DLC The Indigo Disk, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple players will have to try their hardest. Both in combats with NPCs like this Smeargle, and in the Blueberry League, many trainers have Perfect Pokémon. From the movements to the statistics combat, passing through objects perfect.

Battling NPCs and got hit by FEAR tactics…

Although Rattata is not essential for the FEAR tactic, you only need one Pokemon that can use it. Effort and a high priority move like Quick Attack. And Smeargle is perfect because it shows his versatility by being able to learn almost all the moves in the game.

He DLC The Indigo Disk It stands out for its challenging battles. Designed for ptest the skills of players who have completed the base game. The inclusion of an NPC who uses the FEAR strategy adds a sneaky touch to one of the most cunning and famous combos created in Pokemon. Although continued use can feel like cheating.

