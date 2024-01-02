Get the best Pokémon Scarlet and Purple item with this Mystery Gift. It has never been so easy to have a Master Ball.

Although several days have passed since its launch, The Pokémon Company y Game Freak they continue celebrating the premiere of The Indigo Discthe final chapter of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. As part of this celebration, they have decided to give a very special gift to the players. Now, you can get the best Pokémon Scarlet and Purple gift itemand you don't even have to enter a Mystery Gift code.

How is it obtained then? Unlike other occasions, such as Gimmighoul of Winds of Paldea, all you have to do is have the game updated and enable the Mystery Gift online, without codes. Don't you know how to do it? We explain it to you right now.

How to get the Mystery Gift Master Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

First of all, make sure you have downloaded the latest update for the game. You need to have at least version 3.0 of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple to be able to connect to the internet and get this gift. You have it? In that case, you just have to follow these steps:

Get into your match of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Through the menu, access the Poké portal. Now, go to the section Mysterious gift. Once there, click on “Receive online”. Choose the gift Master Ball. Look at your bag, you already have it!

You must do so before January 3, 2024 if you want to get this free Master Ball in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It has never been so easy to get it before!

