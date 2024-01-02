If you want to get the classic Master Ball to catch any existing Pokémon, access your copy of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple before it's too late

The players of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple They are already waiting for him to arrive January 11 to witness the conclusion of the history of the ninth generation through the epilogue after the events of El Disco Índigo. After that, it will be time to look ahead to know what Game Freak is preparing in 2024a year in which the arrival of Nintendo Switch 2 is estimated. While the month of February arrives, a classic to learn about the brand's future projects, the Nintendo Switch deliveries They are giving away the best item in the game for a very limited time.

Therefore, stop what you are doing right now, go get your Nintendo Switch and redeem the Master Ball that is being offered right now via the Pokémon Scarlet and Purple Mystery Gift. We ask you to hurry up because the promotion is only available for a few more hours, so you will have to redeem it before tomorrow, January 3, 2024at which point this juicy gift ends to be able to catch any of the existing Pokémon in the Nintendo Switch deliveries. This is what you must do to get it.

How to get the Master Ball for free in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

On this occasion, Pokémon Scarlet and Purple make it really easy for you to get this Master Ball, since It does not even require entering a code to be redeemed. All you have to do is access your copy, regardless of version, and claim the gift online. These are the steps you have to follow, in case you have any questions:

Update Pokémon Scarlet or Pokémon Purple to the latest versionNow go to the menu and select the option PokéPortalAccess the section Mysterious giftSelect the option “Receive online”Redeem the gift of Master Ball

And that's it, you won't have to do anything else. Remember that you will have to follow this process before tomorrow, January 3, 2024, as it will no longer be available at that time. The Mater Ball is a very precious object, since With it you can capture any Pokémon without failso you better not let her escape.

