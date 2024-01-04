New update on the way! Today we receive undoubtedly interesting information about Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that we already have news for the DLC The Indigo Disc. You already know that it has already been launched!

This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about your next patch. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

We can now confirm thate Pokémon Scarlet and Purple will receive another bug fix in version 3.0.1 later, currently undated. This is because the Dragon Bellow move increases the critical hit ratio of the user's ally's moves. By mistake, this increase is maintained even if the ally is exchanged.

We will be attentive to inform you when this patch will be released.

After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

What do you think? We read you in the comments below!

Fuente.

In Ruetir.com

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple: Main rumors about The Indigo Disc DLC