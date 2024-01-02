In Pokémon Scarlet and Purple We have a total of two different currencies to use in our game. And as is usually very common in most games (and also in real life, let's not deny it), looking for ways to make money quickly and easily has become one of the most sought after things in Scarlet and Purple. The Game Freak game allows us some ways to get money quickly and easily, so let's review them to see which one best suits you.

These are some tips that we can follow to get money in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

Tour the Desert. Repeat the Old Star Team challenges. Wild Tera Pokémon. Conduct Teraraids. Conduct advanced level Teraraids. Be present in the breaches/Mass outbreaks spread throughout the map. Equip ourselves with the Amulet Coin that will allow us to increase our profits. Movements like Golden Fever. Pokémon like Greavard can help us obtain rewards and valuable items. Sell ​​valuable items in stores.

What are money and valuable items for in the game?

The usefulness that we can find in the world of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple for money and valuable items, it ranges from obtaining Pokécoins to buy accessories, items, objects for use in combat and various, unique aspects and so on, to the fact of collecting them. In fact most Pokémon Scarlet and Purple players.

What steps do we recommend the most?

All the steps explained previously are more than recommended, although we obviously have our favorites due to the comfort they entail and the little effort we can make in our adventure through Paldea and other lands. For example, facing normal Teraraids, being in areas of breaches or mass outbreaks, using the Amulet Coin and the movement of Golden Rush. Also, if we want to get unique items by exploring or fighting, having Pokémon like Greavard will allow us to get valuable items.

