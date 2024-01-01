After receiving the first content from Paldea, it seems that this app already has new content on the way! One more day we bring you a small compilation of more news that this mobile application has confirmed today. These are the things that are being prepared today for Pokémon Masters EX!

Pokémon Masters EX

In this case, we have been able to learn that there are New Year's news:

“New Year's Resolutions” Event:

Start of the event that tells the story of New Year in Passio. Gift for all players: Katherine and Slurpuff couple. Duration of the event until January 16.

New Season Recruitments:

Two new recruitments available to acquire the pairs of Plubio and Blacephalon and Débora and Drampa.

Updates in the Trainer's Lounge:

A new trainer has been added to the room: Lectro and Steelix. Players who have obtained Lectro and Steelix can invite Lectro to the room and increase their friendship. Upon reaching friendship level 100, a new couple is unlocked: Lectro and Raichu.

Pokéfestival Recruitment:

A new Pokéfestival recruitment is available to obtain the pair of Cintia and Garchomp. This recruitment will be active until February 1, 2024.

New Story in the “Mysterious Stones” Chapter:

A new story has been added to the Mysterious Stones chapter of the game's main story.

What do you think? You can find our complete coverage of the app here.

