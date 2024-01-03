Without a doubt, one of the great mobile games is and continues to be Pokémon GO. In 2016, with its launch, there was an explosion of activity in mobile games, but the number of active players it has remains a milestone.

Through these years the game has had better and worse moments, but what is certain is that it has had stability and a continuous flow of active players.. Niantic never talks about its official figures, but we have had access to some pretty interesting data.

According to an ActivePlayer report as of November 2023 the average number of players in Pokémon Go is more than eighty million. This means that there have been more than in October of this same year.

Not only this but also Businessofapps points out that Pokémon GO reached a maximum of 232 million active players in 2016 and that, to everyone's surprise, it was not its best year.

It is truly impossible to know with perfect certainty how many people are currently playing., but it is true that all these figures give us a fairly clear indication, and that is that Pokémon Go is far from being a dead game. On the contrary, recent events are leading to more players than ever. In addition, It is interesting to know that the game generated more than 700 million dollars during 2022.

