Pokémon GO has a warning function when you only have one Pokéball left to catch legendary Pokémon, something that players do not like

Pokémon GO wants to start 2024 in style and has already announced a great event through which you can get Twilight Lycanroc, although the conditions imposed for this are not convincing the players. During the rest of the year Big news is expected in the Niantic application, which will continue to offer new content to continue maintaining the bulk of its audience. However, players are requesting that an annoying feature is removed from the game.

And it was included a while ago a warning when there is only one last Honor Ball left to catch raid Pokémon through an animation that players consider very annoying and unnecessary. In this way, through the Reddit forums they are requesting that remove this function and return to the previous model, since it doesn't really contribute anything and increases the tension when trying to catch the Pokémon in question on the last attempt. For the moment, of course, Niantic has not commented on the matter.

I hate this “friendly”reminder. Is there a way to turn it off?

The truth is Niantic continues to try to reinvent the game to offer exciting new features to playersalthough they do not usually respond to these requests to eliminate functions from the proposal available on iOS and Android mobile devices.

Pokémon prepares for 2024 with new games

Although Pokémon GO continues holding the type Over the years, the proposals that come to Nintendo Switch continue to be the main attraction of the franchise. Thus, Game Freak is already preparing what will arrive in 2024presumably, with the release of Nintendo Switch 2. Rumors in this regard claim that there would be two titles in progress: one focused on the past of the Johto region and another on the future of the Unova region.

We will have to wait until February, when Pokémon Day is celebratedto find out what Game Freak's real plans are for everything that will happen in 2024 with the Pokémon license.

