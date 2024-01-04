Pokémon GO and some players are trending in recent hours. The reason? The capture rate of an Ultra Beast Pokémon that has led to many and varied complaints being fired against Niantic again for giving us an “outrageous” capture rate.

In the Pokémon Generation 7 We saw for the first time the Ultra Beasts, which are something like the aliens of the Pokémon universe. They landed (pun intended), in Pokémon GO, and since then not much has been said about them, until now. The pity is that it is not spoken positively.

Ultra Beasts are highly desired in Pokémon GO although its capture is something from another world. Problems, headaches and above all a lot of frustration, because they are not easy to achieve at all. Xurkitree, for example, is one of those most desired Pokémon and it has cost this outraged fan its share. Pokémon GO:

14 excellent throws in a row. And it ran!

According to this coach, he launched 14 excellent releases consecutive towards this Pokémon ultra, and unfortunately even with everything, he ended up fleeing. Which has caused complaints to increase, with players supporting the affected person and also complaining about similar experiences in the game.

It seems that this is something that is often repeated a lot. Did you ever happened?

