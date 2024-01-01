Pokémon GO New Year 2024 and everything it can offer us. New year, new life some say. Although this saying is one of the most popular, it is true that with the beginning of a new year, many of us focus on setting new goals. Incredible and very juicy goals that allow us to squeeze the greatest possible potential out of the game and get unique and incredible rewards. So this article as a brief guide is exactly for that. To inform you, among other things, about the rewards and research that you can get with Pokémon GO New Year 2024.

Tasks and rewards for Pokémon GO Temporary Research New Year 2024

At the moment what we know is thanks to Serebii, which has allowed us to have a direct look at all the tasks and their corresponding rewards that can await us for this special new year event in Pokémon GO. And Niantic's game never ceases to surprise us and prepare its community to celebrate the festivities as it should be. The rewards and bonuses There will be no shortage of them, so we invite you to take a look:

Rewards and tasks

Walk all 1 kilometer – 2024 Stardust, in honor of the new year that has just begun.

Catch a total of 20 Pokémon – You will win a unique encounter with the Pokémon Jigglypuff.

Hatch 2 eggs – You will have a unique encounter available with Hoothoot. Get a total of 4 pictures of Pokémon in nature – Special meeting with Wurmple.

And apart from all this, when you complete these challenges you will be able to obtain a final reward that will certainly not leave you dissatisfied. And you can even get 100 PokéCoins and 10,000 experience points. So if you want to have an important extra advantage and bonuses for start 2024, Pokémon GO New Year 2024 It is a temporary research event that you should not ignore.

Is the event free or do I have to pay?

Very good question, since the community is usually very aware of these types of situations. And if you want to play this unique temporary event of Pokémon GO, you will have to shell out the amount of one euro (or its regional equivalent) to have access to these special missions. In fact we have shopping hours to be able to participate in these missions and it ranges from:

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. until Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 8:00 a.m.. Remember that all times are marked corresponding to your local time.