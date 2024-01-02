We already told you about the arrival of two legendaries by mistake and now we have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has detailed the plans he has for next month.

In this case, we can offer you the details of the next event. Don't miss the sunset! At that point, Dusk Form Lycanroc will howl for its arrival in Pokémon GO during A Glossy Odyssey.

Starting with this event, some of the Rockruff that appear in the wild or when they hatch from Eggs will be able to evolve into Twilight Form Lycanroc instead of Day Form or Night Form Lycanroc.

A lustrous odyssey

From Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. to Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Pokémon debut

Lycanroc Twilight Form, the Wolf Pokémon, is coming to Pokémon GO for the first time!

Lycanroc Twilight Form

Special Research Timeless Journeys

The second part of the season's special research story will be available to all Trainers at the start of this event.

Trainers can complete tasks to earn items, XP, Stardust, and an encounter with Rockruff.

Event bonus

Partner Pokémon will bring Souvenirs more frequently.

Partner Pokémon will bring gifts more frequently.

Your companion will spend more time on the map after eating berries or Pokochos.

Rockruffs that hatch from an Egg you obtained as a reward in Adventure Sync during Pokémon GO: Timeless Journeys will have the chance to evolve into Twilight Form Lycanroc.

wild encounters

The following Pokémon will appear in the wild more frequently.

Gastly

Eevee

Spinarak

Sunkern

Teddiursa

Lunatone

Solrock

Yungoos

Fomantis

Morelull

Some Trainers might even encounter these Pokémon!

Espeon

Umbreon

Raid battles

The following Pokémon will appear in raids.

Eggs

The following Pokémon will also appear when hatching 2 km and 7 km Eggs, in addition to the Pokémon that usually appear.

Rockruff

Field research task meetings

There will be field research tasks!

The following Pokémon can be found by completing field research tasks.

Growlithe de Hisui

Sneasel de Hisui

Rockruff

Pokémon GO Online Store Bundle

During the event, a Boost Pack will be available for $4.99, containing two Premium Battle Passes, two Remote Raid Passes, and two Super Incubators. Visit the Pokémon GO Online Store!

Event Bundles

During the event, you can purchase a Boost Pack!

For 599 Pokécoins, you will receive two Premium Battle Passes, two Remote Raid Passes, and two Super Incubators.

You can check it out in the in-game store, hurry up!

