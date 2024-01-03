We already told you about the arrival of two legendaries by mistake and now we have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has detailed the plans he has for next month.

In this case, we can offer you the details of the next classic Community Day. Porygon, the Virtual Pokémon, will be the star of the classic January Community Day event!

Classic Community Day January 2024: Porygon

Saturday, January 20, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time)

Outstanding Pokémon

Porygon will appear wild more often.



Porygon



And if you're lucky, you might even come across a shiny one!

Featured Attack

Porygon-Z Evolve into Porygon2 (Porygon's evolution) during the event or up to two hours after it ends to get a Porygon-Z that knows the Tri-Attack charged attack.

Triataque

Trainer Battles: 65 power and a chance to reduce the opposing Pokémon's attack and defense

Gyms and raids: 75 power

Classic Community Day Special Research Story

For 1 USD (or the equivalent price in your local currency), you can access the exclusive special research story for Porygon Classic Community Day. Stay tuned to find out when tickets for the special investigation will be available. Remember that you can buy and gift tickets to your friends with whom you have a level of great friendship or higher.* To gift a ticket, you have to tap on the special research entry in the in-game store and then the Gift button, in instead of the Buy button.

Tickets are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this special research will not include an in-game badge.

*Certain restrictions will apply. The gift cannot be completed if the recipient has purchased a Special Research ticket or has already received one as a gift.

Event bonus

Triple XP for capturing Pokémon



Bait Modules activated during the event will last three hours.



Incense (except Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours.



Take some snaps during classic Community Day for a surprise!

Temporary investigation

There will be a temporary investigation with three Upgrades and three Sinnoh Stones as rewards between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. local time.

field research

There will be a field investigation related to the classic Community Day! Capture a Porygon to win prizes like more Porygon encounters, Stardust, Super Balls, and more!

PokéStop Exhibits

Pay attention to the Exhibits available at the different PokéStops during the classic Porygon Community Day.

Pokémon GO Online Store Community Day Classic Pack

A classic Community Day Pack with 120 Ultra Balls, 15 Silver Pinia Berries, six basic incubators, and one Incense will be available in the Pokémon GO Online Store during the event for $9.99.

Event Bundles

There will be two lots available during this event.

For 1,350 Pokécoins, you will get 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, an elite charged MT, and five Lucky Eggs.

For 480 Pokécoins, you will get 30 Ultra Balls, an Incense, three Super Incubators and a Bait Module.

Check out the in-game store to grab one of these bundles!

Always pay attention to your surroundings and follow the rules of local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO. Upcoming events are subject to change.

