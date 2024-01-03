We already told you about the arrival of two legendaries by mistake and now we have more news about Pokémon GO. It seems that Niantic has detailed the plans he has for next month.

In this case, we can offer you the details of the next Raid Day of the game, focused on Typhlosion of Hisui. The time has come to embark on experiencing the new raids offered by the raid day starring Hisui's Typhlosion while you explore this magnificent region throughout the season before the Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh arrives! Together with the Pokémon of the old Sinnoh region we will have a great celebration before enjoying the Pokémon GO Tour: Sinnoh in the present. Only time will tell when Hisui's Typhlosion will return, be sure to take advantage of this opportunity!

And remember, Trainers! With Team Play, you can put yourself on the path to team victory thanks to team upgrades.

Hisui's Typhlosion Raid Day

On Sunday, January 14, 2024 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. (local time)

Pokémon debut

Hisui's Typhlosion, the Fire-Wisp Pokémon, is coming to Pokémon GO for the first time in Tier 3 Raids!

Typhlosion of Hisui

And if you're lucky, you might even come across a shiny one!

Event bonus

You will receive up to five additional free raid passes by spinning the photo disc in the Gyms.

The remote raid limit will increase to 20 from Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 1:00 CET until Monday, January 15, 2024 at 4:00 CET (from Saturday, January 13 at 16:00 PST until on Sunday, January 14 at 7:00 p.m. PST).

Increased chance of encounters with Shiny Hisui's Typhlosion.

Hisui's Typhlosion will appear more frequently in raids!

Ticket for the event

For 5.00 USD (or the equivalent price in your local currency), you can purchase a ticket that grants the following bonuses.

These bonuses will begin to be available on Sunday, January 14, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time.

Eight additional Raid Passes by spinning the Gym Photo Disc (up to a daily total of 14)

More chance to get Rare ++ Candies in raids

50% more Raid XP

Double Stardust in Raids

Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends with whom they have achieved a high friendship level or higher. Please note that purchases, even those made for other Trainers, are non-refundable (subject to applicable regulations and exceptions indicated in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with Pokécoins.

*Please note that this entry will only be available in the in-game store until Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. local time.

