Pokémon GO It has a wide range of characters and creatures that in turn have a cast of the most diverse evolutions and forms. That is the case of Rockruffa peculiar Pokémon from Pokémon GO which has several forms such as: Day, Night and Twilight Lycanroc. In this short article we will review these forms and how we can get/find them currently in Pokémon GOsince each one has different peculiarities.

How to get Rockruff in Pokémon GO

Rockruff debuted in the game on March 1, 2022. In the Alola Season to be more specific. Although almost two years have passed since its inception, it is still present as one of the best options we can find in Pokémon GO. In fact currently we can only find this Pokémon in 2 different ways:

Hatch a 10 kilometer egg. Defeat him in a 1-star raid.

Also, in a few days we will have a special event in which we will be able to capture this Pokémon much more easily thanks to its raids, which will be spread across the map of your local area. From the Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. until Wednesday January 10, 2024 at 8:00 a.m. local time.

How to evolve Rockruff into Daytime Lycanroc

To convert Rockruff into its daytime version you will have to save a total of 50 candies of this Pokémon, and evolve it during the day following your local time. You will also know that it is daytime if you notice that your game map is clear and not submerged in night.

How to evolve it to the Twilight version

At the moment we cannot evolve it into the twilight form, although starting with the event on January 6, 2024, it will be available and we can evolve it when it is in the afternoon in our geographical area.

How to get the night version

As with the others, we will have to orient ourselves by the time we are in. The evolution requirements are the same, since we will need a total of 50 candies as in the daytime evolution.