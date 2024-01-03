The auto ibride plug-in PHEV they differ from full hybrid and give them mild-hybrid: they are different for the simple fact that the lithium ion battery connected to the electric motor (it works in conjunction with the combustion engine) it is also recharged through the “plug”, i.e. with the 230 volt electrical power supply also available with a normal socket.
The auto ibride plug-in they get to travel too 100 km in pure electric mode. There is a growing number of “plugged-in cars” models on the market that adopt the tecnologia plug-in hybrid. Also there Ferrari has married this type of engine on the SF90 Road, which guarantees the super sports car incredible power 1.000 CV (780 CV of the heat engine 4L V8 which add up to 220 CV totals provided by three electric motors).
Advantages of plug-in hybrid cars, which ones to choose?
The offer of auto ibride plug-in grows because it allows car manufacturers to lower theirs CO2 average (95 g/km from 2020) and motorists to drive a eco-friendly vehicle without having the anxiety of autonomy as happened with the first ones EV pure electric cars equipped with a low capacity battery.
Plug-in hybrid cars, advantages
By purchasing aauto ibrida plug-inas opposed to full hybrid e delle mild-hybrid, you benefit from a greater incentive that goes up to 4.000 euro with the new Ecobonus (2,000 without cars to scrap). In fact, PHEVs belong to the segment 21-60 g/km of CO2. But to access the bonus the price limit is 45,000 euros (+VAT).
Plug-in hybrid cars benefit from the state Ecobonus and can be recharged with a mains plug
Furthermore, on this type of car the taxation is minimalIndeed they do not pay the tax for the first 5 years from the first registration and, when they pay it, the cost is calculated based on the power of the combustion engine. Therefore the power of electrical units is not taxed.
Which plug-in hybrid car to buy?
They are on the market auto ibride plug-in for all tastes. If you ride an average of 30/100 km per day plug-in hybrid they are for you, also because if you have the possibility of recharging them at home in the box with the power socket you always travel electric!
PHEV plug-in hybrid cars charge from a socket, wallbox or charging station like electric cars
If you are looking for a car of this type of fuel, you have a wide choice of models available.
PHEV PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2024 TYPE, CV and PRICES
(ORDER the table by clicking on Brand, Model and Price: change the sorting (ascending or descending) based on the desired parameter.
BRAND
MODEL
TYPE
PREZZO
Alfa Romeo
Tonale
PHEV
€ 51.600
Audi
A3 Sportback
PHEV
€ 39.200
Audi
A6 TFSI e
PHEV
€ 66.300
Audi
A7 Sportback
PHEV
€ 79.300
Audi
A8 60 TFSI e quattro
PHEV
€ 115.500
Audi
Q3
PHEV
€ 49.400
Audi
Q3 Sportback
PHEV
€ 52.400
Audi
Q5
PHEV
€ 59.750
Audi
Q5 Sportback
PHEV
€ 64.300
Audi
Q7 TFSI e
PHEV
€ 81.200
BMW
Serie 3
PHEV
€ 51.340
BMW
Serie 5
PHEV
€ 64.740
BMW
Serie 7
PHEV
€ 110.450
BMW
X1
PHEV
€ 51.700
BMW
X2
PHEV
€ 50.800
BMW
X3
PHEV
€ 67.800
BMW
X5
PHEV
€ 84.000
BMW
XM
PHEV
€ 178.800
Citroën
C5 Aircross Hybrid
PHEV
€ 42.350
Citroën
C5 X
PHEV
€ 47.150
Cupra
Formentor
PHEV
€ 35.600
Cupra
Leon
PHEV
€ 37.700
DR
Sportequipe 8
PHEV
€ 49.900
DS
DS 4 E-Tense
PHEV
€ 43.800
DS
DS 7 E-Tense
PHEV
€ 51.200
DS
DS 9 E-Tense
PHEV
€ 64.400
Ferrari
SF90 Stradale
PHEV
€ 430.000
Ferrari
SF90 Spider
PHEV
€ 473.000
Ferrari
296 GTB
PHEV
€ 275.500
Ford
Kuga
PHEV
€ 42.850
Ford
Explorer
PHEV
€ 88.750
Honda
CR-V
PHEV
€ 59.900
Hyundai
Santa Fe
PHEV
€ 62.100
Hyundai
Tucson
PHEV
€ 47.600
Jaguar
E-Pace
PHEV
€ 60.945
Jaguar
F-Pace
PHEV
€ 83.220
Jeep
Compass 4xe
PHEV
€ 49.900
Jeep
Renegade 4xe
PHEV
€ 40.200
Jeep
Wrangler 4xe
PHEV
€ 79.500
Jeep
Grand Cherokee
PHEV
€ 96.000
Kia
Sportage
PHEV
€ 46.000
Kia
Niro
PHEV
€ 41.000
Kia
XCeed
PHEV
€ 36.250
Kia
Sorento
PHEV
€ 53.950
Lamborghini
Revuelto
PHEV
€ 510.000
Land Rover
Defender
PHEV
€ 80.200
Land Rover
Range Rover Evoque
PHEV
€ 62.900
Land Rover
Range Rover Velar
PHEV
€ 83.900
Land Rover
Discovery Sport
PHEV
€ 59.400
Land Rover
Range Rover
PHEV
€ 149.600
Lexus
NX
PHEV
€ 68.500
Lexus
RX
PHEV
€ 89.000
Mazda
CX-60
PHEV
€ 49.950
Mazda
MX-30 R-EV
PHEV
€ 38.520
McLaren
Artura
PHEV
€ 233.757
Mercedes-Benz
Classe A
PHEV
€ 46.057
Mercedes-Benz
Classe A Sedan
PHEV
€ 46.780
Mercedes-Benz
Classe B
PHEV
€ 43.879
Mercedes-Benz
Classe E
PHEV
€ 68.533
Mercedes-Benz
Classe E All-Terrain
PHEV
€ 89.222
Mercedes-Benz
GLA
PHEV
€ 53.115
Mercedes-Benz
GLC
PHEV
€ 73.184
Mercedes-Benz
CLA
PHEV
€ 49.842
Mercedes-Benz
Classe S
PHEV
€ 143.274
Mercedes-Benz
AMG GT 63 S E Performance
PHEV
€ 204.640
MG
EHS
PHEV
€ 36.290
Mini
Countryman Cooper SE
PHEV
€ 47.300
Mitsubishi
Eclipse Cross
PHEV
€ 45.350
Opel
Astra Hybrid
PHEV
€ 36.700
Opel
Astra Sports Tourer
PHEV
€ 36.700
Opel
Grandland Hybrid
PHEV
€ 46.050
Opel
Grandland Hybrid4
PHEV
€ 50.800
Peugeot
308 Hybrid
PHEV
€ 37.900
Peugeot
308 SW Hybrid
PHEV
€ 38.900
Peugeot
408
PHEV
€ 41.600
Peugeot
3008 Hybrid
PHEV
€ 46.400
Peugeot
3008 Hybrid4
PHEV
€ 54.300
Peugeot
508
PHEV
€ 51.750
Peugeot
508 SW
PHEV
€ 52.750
Peugeot
508 Sport Engineered
PHEV
€ 71.450
Porsche
Cayenne
PHEV
€ 101.972
Porsche
Cayenne Coupé
PHEV
€ 106.364
Porsche
Panamera
PHEV
€ 198.632
Renault
Captur E-Tech
PHEV
€ 34.650
Renault
Megane E-Tech
PHEV
€ 36.350
Renault
Rafale
PHEV
Skoda
Octavia iV
PHEV
€ 39.550
Skoda
Octavia RS iV
PHEV
€ 44.000
Skoda
Superb
PHEV
€ 47.130
Suzuki
Across
PHEV
€ 55.400
Toyota
Prius Plug-In
PHEV
€ 42.200
Toyota
C-HR
PHEV
€ 43.700
Toyota
Rav4 Plug-In
PHEV
€ 55.900
Volkswagen
Golf eHybrid
PHEV
€ 40.950
Volkswagen
Golf GTE
PHEV
€ 46.400
Volkswagen
Passat GTE
PHEV
€ 55.600
Volkswagen
Tiguan eHybrid
PHEV
€ 46.550
Volkswagen
Touareg eHybrid
PHEV
€ 86.800
Volkswagen
Touareg R
PHEV
€ 105.200
Volvo
XC40 Recharge
PHEV
€ 50.250
Volvo
XC60 Recharge
PHEV
€ 64.100
Volvo
XC90 Recharge
PHEV
€ 89.700
Volvo
S60 Recharge
PHEV
€ 70.800
Volvo
S90 Recharge
PHEV
€ 67.950
Volvo
V60 Recharge
PHEV
€ 60.600
Volvo
V90 Recharge
PHEV
€ 73.550
