The auto ibride plug-in PHEV they differ from full hybrid and give them mild-hybrid: they are different for the simple fact that the lithium ion battery connected to the electric motor (it works in conjunction with the combustion engine) it is also recharged through the “plug”, i.e. with the 230 volt electrical power supply also available with a normal socket.

The auto ibride plug-in they get to travel too 100 km in pure electric mode. There is a growing number of “plugged-in cars” models on the market that adopt the tecnologia plug-in hybrid. Also there Ferrari has married this type of engine on the SF90 Road, which guarantees the super sports car incredible power 1.000 CV (780 CV of the heat engine 4L V8 which add up to 220 CV totals provided by three electric motors).

Advantages of plug-in hybrid cars, which ones to choose?

The offer of auto ibride plug-in grows because it allows car manufacturers to lower theirs CO2 average (95 g/km from 2020) and motorists to drive a eco-friendly vehicle without having the anxiety of autonomy as happened with the first ones EV pure electric cars equipped with a low capacity battery.

Plug-in hybrid cars, advantages

By purchasing aauto ibrida plug-inas opposed to full hybrid e delle mild-hybrid, you benefit from a greater incentive that goes up to 4.000 euro with the new Ecobonus (2,000 without cars to scrap). In fact, PHEVs belong to the segment 21-60 g/km of CO2. But to access the bonus the price limit is 45,000 euros (+VAT).

Plug-in hybrid cars benefit from the state Ecobonus and can be recharged with a mains plug

Furthermore, on this type of car the taxation is minimalIndeed they do not pay the tax for the first 5 years from the first registration and, when they pay it, the cost is calculated based on the power of the combustion engine. Therefore the power of electrical units is not taxed.

Which plug-in hybrid car to buy?

They are on the market auto ibride plug-in for all tastes. If you ride an average of 30/100 km per day plug-in hybrid they are for you, also because if you have the possibility of recharging them at home in the box with the power socket you always travel electric!

PHEV plug-in hybrid cars charge from a socket, wallbox or charging station like electric cars

If you are looking for a car of this type of fuel, you have a wide choice of models available.

PHEV PLUG-IN HYBRID CARS 2024 TYPE, CV and PRICES

(ORDER the table by clicking on Brand, Model and Price: change the sorting (ascending or descending) based on the desired parameter.

BRAND

MODEL

TYPE

PREZZO

Alfa Romeo

Tonale

PHEV

€ 51.600

Audi

A3 Sportback

PHEV

€ 39.200

Audi

A6 TFSI e

PHEV

€ 66.300

Audi

A7 Sportback

PHEV

€ 79.300

Audi

A8 60 TFSI e quattro

PHEV

€ 115.500

Audi

Q3

PHEV

€ 49.400

Audi

Q3 Sportback

PHEV

€ 52.400

Audi

Q5

PHEV

€ 59.750

Audi

Q5 Sportback

PHEV

€ 64.300

Audi

Q7 TFSI e

PHEV

€ 81.200

BMW

Serie 3

PHEV

€ 51.340

BMW

Serie 5

PHEV

€ 64.740

BMW

Serie 7

PHEV

€ 110.450

BMW

X1

PHEV

€ 51.700

BMW

X2

PHEV

€ 50.800

BMW

X3

PHEV

€ 67.800

BMW

X5

PHEV

€ 84.000

BMW

XM

PHEV

€ 178.800

Citroën

C5 Aircross Hybrid

PHEV

€ 42.350

Citroën

C5 X

PHEV

€ 47.150

Cupra

Formentor

PHEV

€ 35.600

Cupra

Leon

PHEV

€ 37.700

DR

Sportequipe 8

PHEV

€ 49.900

DS

DS 4 E-Tense

PHEV

€ 43.800

DS

DS 7 E-Tense

PHEV

€ 51.200

DS

DS 9 E-Tense

PHEV

€ 64.400

Ferrari

SF90 Stradale

PHEV

€ 430.000

Ferrari

SF90 Spider

PHEV

€ 473.000

Ferrari

296 GTB

PHEV

€ 275.500

Ford

Kuga

PHEV

€ 42.850

Ford

Explorer

PHEV

€ 88.750

Honda

CR-V

PHEV

€ 59.900

Hyundai

Santa Fe

PHEV

€ 62.100

Hyundai

Tucson

PHEV

€ 47.600

Jaguar

E-Pace

PHEV

€ 60.945

Jaguar

F-Pace

PHEV

€ 83.220

Jeep

Compass 4xe

PHEV

€ 49.900

Jeep

Renegade 4xe

PHEV

€ 40.200

Jeep

Wrangler 4xe

PHEV

€ 79.500

Jeep

Grand Cherokee

PHEV

€ 96.000

Kia

Sportage

PHEV

€ 46.000

Kia

Niro

PHEV

€ 41.000

Kia

XCeed

PHEV

€ 36.250

Kia

Sorento

PHEV

€ 53.950

Lamborghini

Revuelto

PHEV

€ 510.000

Land Rover

Defender

PHEV

€ 80.200

Land Rover

Range Rover Evoque

PHEV

€ 62.900

Land Rover

Range Rover Velar

PHEV

€ 83.900

Land Rover

Discovery Sport

PHEV

€ 59.400

Land Rover

Range Rover

PHEV

€ 149.600

Lexus

NX

PHEV

€ 68.500

Lexus

RX

PHEV

€ 89.000

Mazda

CX-60

PHEV

€ 49.950

Mazda

MX-30 R-EV

PHEV

€ 38.520

McLaren

Artura

PHEV

€ 233.757

Mercedes-Benz

Classe A

PHEV

€ 46.057

Mercedes-Benz

Classe A Sedan

PHEV

€ 46.780

Mercedes-Benz

Classe B

PHEV

€ 43.879

Mercedes-Benz

Classe E

PHEV

€ 68.533

Mercedes-Benz

Classe E All-Terrain

PHEV

€ 89.222

Mercedes-Benz

GLA

PHEV

€ 53.115

Mercedes-Benz

GLC

PHEV

€ 73.184

Mercedes-Benz

CLA

PHEV

€ 49.842

Mercedes-Benz

Classe S

PHEV

€ 143.274

Mercedes-Benz

AMG GT 63 S E Performance

PHEV

€ 204.640

MG

EHS

PHEV

€ 36.290

Mini

Countryman Cooper SE

PHEV

€ 47.300

Mitsubishi

Eclipse Cross

PHEV

€ 45.350

Opel

Astra Hybrid

PHEV

€ 36.700

Opel

Astra Sports Tourer

PHEV

€ 36.700

Opel

Grandland Hybrid

PHEV

€ 46.050

Opel

Grandland Hybrid4

PHEV

€ 50.800

Peugeot

308 Hybrid

PHEV

€ 37.900

Peugeot

308 SW Hybrid

PHEV

€ 38.900

Peugeot

408

PHEV

€ 41.600

Peugeot

3008 Hybrid

PHEV

€ 46.400

Peugeot

3008 Hybrid4

PHEV

€ 54.300

Peugeot

508

PHEV

€ 51.750

Peugeot

508 SW

PHEV

€ 52.750

Peugeot

508 Sport Engineered

PHEV

€ 71.450

Porsche

Cayenne

PHEV

€ 101.972

Porsche

Cayenne Coupé

PHEV

€ 106.364

Porsche

Panamera

PHEV

€ 198.632

Renault

Captur E-Tech

PHEV

€ 34.650

Renault

Megane E-Tech

PHEV

€ 36.350

Renault

Rafale

PHEV

Skoda

Octavia iV

PHEV

€ 39.550

Skoda

Octavia RS iV

PHEV

€ 44.000

Skoda

Superb

PHEV

€ 47.130

Suzuki

Across

PHEV

€ 55.400

Toyota

Prius Plug-In

PHEV

€ 42.200

Toyota

C-HR

PHEV

€ 43.700

Toyota

Rav4 Plug-In

PHEV

€ 55.900

Volkswagen

Golf eHybrid

PHEV

€ 40.950

Volkswagen

Golf GTE

PHEV

€ 46.400

Volkswagen

Passat GTE

PHEV

€ 55.600

Volkswagen

Tiguan eHybrid

PHEV

€ 46.550

Volkswagen

Touareg eHybrid

PHEV

€ 86.800

Volkswagen

Touareg R

PHEV

€ 105.200

Volvo

XC40 Recharge

PHEV

€ 50.250

Volvo

XC60 Recharge

PHEV

€ 64.100

Volvo

XC90 Recharge

PHEV

€ 89.700

Volvo

S60 Recharge

PHEV

€ 70.800

Volvo

S90 Recharge

PHEV

€ 67.950

Volvo

V60 Recharge

PHEV

€ 60.600

Volvo

V90 Recharge

PHEV

€ 73.550

Read also:

→ What PHEV plug-in hybrid cars are and how they work

→ Hybrid car tax

→ All hybrid cars 2024

→ Hybrid car classification

→ How the full hybrid works

→ How the plug-in hybrid works

→ How mild-hybrid works

Look now also at the evidence of hybrid cars try our driving impressions on board cars with full, mild hybrid and even plug-in technology.

→ EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

→ Go to HYBRID PLUG-IN VEHICLE PRICE LIST

→ What do you think? Drop by the FORUM discussions!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK