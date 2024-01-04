Good news comes for fans of the Metal Gear saga and Silent Hill, since thanks to a PlayStation promotional video, it has been revealed that the remakes of Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill 2 will arrive in 2024. Both games had already been announced previously, but without a fixed release window.

This video promotes both first and third-party releases, including several with pre-established release dates. But also, the clip has casually confirmed some releases for the year that has just begun, including these two remakes that are already highly anticipated.

As can be seen in the trailer, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and Silent Hill 2 are labeled as 2024 games, each being a remake of their respective original titles. Furthermore, a corresponding entry on the PlayStation blog confirms this, which is somewhat surprising from the point of view of the importance of this announcement. And regularly, this type of news is delivered at some awards ceremony as a special clip or in a broadcast dedicated to telling the progress of its development.

As you may remember, Silent Hill 2 was announced in 2022 as a remake of the 2001 classic for PlayStation 5 and PC, which is being developed by Bloober Team, who recently said that their work on this remake is “progressing smoothly.”

And for its part, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater is a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater, which uses Unreal Engine 5, which was announced during a PlayStation event in May 2023. Game that will arrive for PC and Xbox Series X|S.