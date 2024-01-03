Cyberpunk 2077 can be yours in the PlayStation Store offers by paying much less than is usual on the platform

Las PlayStation Store January Deals have just expanded to celebrate the Kings Day, which is approaching in leaps and bounds. For this reason, there are many PS5 and PS4 games that have seen their price significantly reduced to accompany other promotions such as the best trilogy in history at a 50% discount or the best cooperative game in history for less than 10 euros. Now, what we bring you is the game that has been reinvented the most in recent times at a very attractive price.

And what cyberpunk aesthetic game can overshadow Cyberpunk 2077? The work of CD Projekt RED has been generating enormous expectation around its proposal for years, even after its launch due to its controversy, especially due to performance problems. Nevertheless, The vast majority of them have already been solved, making it a perfect time to play it at a reduced price. So, you can get it on the PlayStation Store for only 29.99 euros, half its usual price, 49.99 euros. Promotion will be available until next January 6so it will be better that you take advantage of it as soon as possible to save those 20 euros.

Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5/PS4 for €29.99

Cyberpunk 2077, an ambitious game with a great setting

“I want to make it clear that I have really enjoyed Cyberpunk 2077. I was very happy when I managed to break Panam's emotional wall and get to know her in depth, it “fucked” me to be at a good friend's funeral and it has weighed me down a lot to want to connect more with her. Johnny knowing what was at stake for me by doing it. CD Projekt RED has been able to play some notes with exceptional success and mastery. It's an absorbing experience if you connect with it, but it also constantly trips you up. Its world is overwhelming, its atmosphere is brutal and its characters have immense charisma.. I love them, but the backpack that I carried to make this journey has become more and more weighed down due to the problems that arose while playing,” highlighted our colleague Juan Antonio Fonseca in his analysis of the game.

Taking into account that most of these problems have already been solved by CD Projekt RED, it's time to stay with the positive part, so you will find a great game that will give you great sensations. Remember that you can get it for only 29.99 euros until January 6.

