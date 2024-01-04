Gran Turismo Sport has disappeared from the PlayStation Store without prior notice, something that players do not fully understand

Join the conversation

2024 aims to be a very important year for PlayStation, since the initial PS5 catalog for this year invites optimism, as well as the possibility that PS5 Pro will be released in the second half of the year. For now, the next The Last of Us Part II Remastered will land on January 19 with its new No Return mode, while Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will do so on February 29 to allow players to create their own path in the open world. However, it is not all good news, since The Japanese company has removed one of its exclusive games from the PlayStation Store.

And, despite the fact that it had already been announced that On January 31, the Gran Turismo Sport servers will closeat no time was it indicated that with the beginning of the year the game would disappear from sale for PS5 and PS4, something that has happened without prior notice. When trying to find the Polyphony Digital title on Sony's platform, it is nowhere to be found, so has been removed from digital sale. Perhaps it is a method to prevent people from buying a game that has less than a month left to live, but it is striking that the move was made without official notice.

And it is that The closure of the Gran Turismo Sport servers makes it a practically unplayable titleso Sony seems to have made the decision to cut its marketing in the bud to avoid problems with PS5 and PS4 users.

Gran Turismo Sport disappears from PlayStation Store forever

This is how the game was defined on its PlayStation Store page: The award-winning real driving simulator saga launches for the first time on PlayStation 4 to set you on your way to a fast-paced, high-octane experience.. Sharing the wheel with the FIA ​​(Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile), Polyphony Digital has designed an accessible game fine-tuned for everyone to enjoy, from the most inexperienced drivers to the racing aces. Buckle up and prepare for two online championships: represent your country in the Nations Cup or drive for your favorite car brand in the Manufacturers Cup. Will you claim a historic victory in the first video game officially recognized in the real world of motorsports?

Join the conversation