PlayStation Plus has already released the free games for the month of January 2024, so any PS5 and PS4 player who wants can get them A Plague Tale: Requiem, Nobody Saves the World y Evil West without any additional cost and permanently. Therefore, now it's time to look at what will happen with the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog, with the date for its official announcement already marked on the calendar. However, the subscription service has other gifts for all your subscribers.

And, as is usual on the platform, the 33 extra content that can be obtained for free during this month on PlayStation Plus. In this way, you will get bonuses in big games like Overwatch 2, Call of Duty Warzone, Rocket League or Dragon Quest Builders 2, among many others. They will be available throughout the month of January, so don't hesitate to get them in case you are interested in one.

All the extra content that PlayStation Plus offers for free in January 2024

Here you can check all those contents that you can download completely free with your PlayStation Plus subscription during the month of January 2024, regardless of the modality you have active.

So, you can Noticeably expand your experience with all free to play titles available on both PS4 and PS5.

