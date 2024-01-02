The catalog of free PlayStation Plus games is being modified in certain territories, offering a different title than the one that was initially announced

The free PlayStation Plus games for the month of January 2024 are now available so that all PS5 and PS4 players can enjoy them on their consoles. On this occasion, those chosen have been A Plague Tale: Requiem, Nobody Saves the World y Evil West, something that users have celebrated. Now it's time to see if the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games They fulfill in the same way, something for which there is already a date marked on the calendar. However, when it comes to free games there are also new features, since some players are receiving a different title.

In this way, as happens occasionally in relation to PlayStation Plus games, In Japanese territory, the decision has been made to replace one of the video games from the catalog to give away a very different one. Therefore, all those who have a Japanese account for the Sony subscription service They will not receive Evil West this month, but Lost Epic. For now, no details have been offered regarding why this decision has been made, but it is the only territory in which such a movement has been made.

Lost Epic is a 2D side-scrolling action game depicting the battle between gods and humans. Players take on the role of a god-slaying knight, traversing a world known as the “Region of the Gods” and aiming to overthrow the six gods.

As you well know by now, the games that disappear from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog have also been known for some time during the month of January after appearing in the Last chance to play of the subscription service. They are the ones you can see below:

Devil May Cry 5Devil May Cry 5 Special EditionIt Takes TwoJett: The Far ShoreThe Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories,Mitsurugi Kamui HikaeOmnoPillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate EditionSnowRunner

You can continue playing them until next January 16so if you are interested in any of them you better play it before it's too late.

