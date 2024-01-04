If you're not careful, you may lose some of the free games you've claimed through PlayStation Plus. So you can avoid it

Join the conversation

The free PlayStation Plus games for January 2024 are now available for all PS5 and PS4 players who want to claim them at no additional cost. In this way, they will be able to add Sony consoles to their catalog A Plague Tale: Requiem, Nobody Saves the World y Evil West, unless you have a Japanese account, where a different title is offered. Therefore, it is time to focus our attention on what will happen with PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games, with the date of the official announcement already marked on the calendar. However, before that it was discovered an error that can make you lose your free game.

And PlayStation Plus seems to have a kind of bug that causes, If a game you've claimed through PlayStation Plus Essentials in the past appears in Extra and Premium modes, you lose the free version forever and be replaced by that of the subscription service catalogue. This means that if that title is removed from Extra and Premium in the future, you will lose it forever, so you will not be able to download it again despite having claimed it as a free proposal.

Therefore, the solution lies in Do not download from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog any video game that has been previously redeemed through the forever free game format. In this way, the format is prevented from being replaced. So that, you will have to download it from your own game library and not from the PlayStation Plus tab.

9 games disappear from PS Plus Extra and Premium in January 2024

On the other hand, the 9 games that disappear from the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium catalog during the month of January 2024which you can see below:

Devil May Cry 5Devil May Cry 5 Special EditionIt Takes TwoJett: The Far ShoreThe Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories,Mitsurugi Kamui HikaeOmnoPillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate EditionSnowRunner

You can continue enjoying them through the subscription service catalog until next January 16so you better hurry up their last days if you are interested in any of them.

Join the conversation