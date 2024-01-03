PlayStation Store accumulates different offer campaigns to this day.

Three Kings' Day, among the active PlayStation Store offers

The end of the holidays and the arrival of the new year is followed by the January slope, a time that many of the world's population is familiar with, although luckily sales are also usually held for those interested in making purchases at a lower price. In the case of PlayStation, The January sales for PS4 and PS5 games have already started.

While the Christmas sales are about to end, This new wave of offers will last until January 18 at 00:59 (Spanish peninsular time). It should be noted that on this occasion recently released games have been reduced, highlighting EA SPORTS FC 24 Standard Edition for €31.99 or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III for €55.99.

The best PlayStation January deals

Gran Turismo 7 – Standard Edition for PS5 for €49'59 (previously €79'99)Dead Island 2 – Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €44'99 (previously €74'99)Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Deluxe Edition for PS5 for €59'99 (previously €99'99)Hogwarts Legacy – Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €42'49 (previously €84'99)CRISIS Core – Final Fantasy VII Reunion for PS4 and PS5 for €35'99 (previously €59'99)Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – Gold Edition for PS5 for €82'49 (previously €109'99)Need for Speed ​​Unbound – Palace Edition for PS5 for €17'99 (before €89'99)SIFU – Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €17'49 (before €49'99)Resident Evil 4 Remake – Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €39'99 (before €79) €99)UFC 5 – Deluxe Edition for PS5 for €76'99 (previously €109'99)WWE 2K23 – Deluxe Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €39'99 (previously €99'99)One Piece Odyssey – Edition Deluxe for PS4 and PS5 for €37'99 (before €94'99)NBA 2K24 – Black Mamba Edition for PS4 and PS5 for €44'99 (before €99'99)LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Edition Deluxe for PS4 and PS5 for €20'99 (previously €69'99)Gotham Knights – Deluxe Edition for PS5 for €18'99 (previously €94'99)

You can check out the PlayStation Store's January offers in full, while PS Plus has 33 additional gifts to its typical free games.

