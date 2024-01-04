Konami It stopped being the favorite company of many players in recent years, but it wants to regain the trust of the community with 2 very ambitious projects: Silent Hill 2 Remake and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. Now, when will they debut?

The Japanese company refrained from revealing the release date of these titles in their respective announcements. The players theorized that they would debut in sometime in 2024, but there was no certainty. Fortunately, it was PlayStation who confirmed that, indeed, they will be available in the coming months.

Silent Hill 2, Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater and more great games will arrive in 2024

As is tradition, PlayStation shared a short video showing some of the titles that will come to PS5 throughout 2024. On the list we find games that already had a release date and will debut soon, such as TEKKEN 8, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

It was also reaffirmed that Stellar Blade, a long-awaited exclusive PlayStation 5 developed by SHIFT UP, will be available sometime this year. Likewise, the video recalled that Rise of the Ronin, the interesting open-world RPG from Cow Tecmoalready has a release date.

Luckily, there was also room for some surprises. According to the trailer, the remake of Silent Hill 2 and Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater They will be available in 2024. While the release date remains a mystery, it's a relief that they at least have a release window.

With any luck, Konami will provide more information on these projects in the coming weeks. At the end of 2023, the producer of Silent Hill asked the community for patience and promised news. Thus, the remake of the 2nd installment of the franchise psychological horror could be the surprise fans were waiting for this year.

Will Konami meet the expectations of Silent Hill and Metal Gear Solid fans?

Finally, the trailer shared by PlayStation confirms that Concord, the multiplayer FPS developed by Firewalk Studios, will be available in 2024; However, a new trailer was not shared.

But tell us, which release excites you the most? Let us read you in the comments.

