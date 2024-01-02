If we look at previous Rockstar releases, and considering the large dimensions of GTA VI, it is very possible that 60 FPS is almost impossible.

2024 has just begun, and the good news is that there is only one year left until the launch of GTA 6. Of course, it is possible that it will occur in the final stretch of that year, so there is still time to enjoy Jason and Lucía's adventure.

If we play a guessing game, possibly the next GTA VI trailer will be shown in the second half of the year. Come on, we only have to analyze the trailer that we have already seen over and over again.

What we do know is that the game will launch first on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Regarding the PC version, it seems that we will have to wait a few months (or even a year), as happened with GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The absence of PC as a launch platform may be key to the technical performance of GTA 6. It is also worth remembering the performance of another great game like Starfield.

Will Rockstar surprise us with an initial performance of 60 FPS? Players dream about it, but frankly, it seems very complicated.

30 FPS, the most possible option

This generation of consoles relied on 60 FPS as standard performance. However, three years later, the reality is that many games opt for 30 FPS as performancewith the option of different execution modes.

For larger games, like Starfield, we are already seeing that developers opt for 30 FPS. Will the same happen with GTA VI?

In different Reddit threads, many users think that Rockstar will follow in the footsteps seen in GTA V and Red Dead Redemption 2, even though a few years have passed.

That is, GTA 6 would work launch at 30 FPSsomething quite logical if we take into account the size of the map (Vice City and its surroundings), the freedom that the game offers, and also the possibility of DLC and expansions, in the GTA IV style.

''On current generation consoles, the goal is 30 FPS, with upscaling to 1440P or DRS. This is mainly because it is an open world game with granular details,'' says one user.

In the absence of official details, it seems clear that the terms 4K/30 FPS They are the most likely on PS5 and Xbox Series X. As for Series S, they are possibly 1440p/30 FPS.

Of course, it must be taken into account that the mid-generation updates of both, PS5 Pro and the new cylindrical Series Yes, they could support higher performance, as will the future PC version.

GTA 6 is in development by Rockstar, and will launch sometime in 2025 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. As for the PC version, it is rumored that it will arrive a few months later, as usually happens with Rockstar's AAA games.