I think I have seen too many clips of the “my first job” meme, since when I see the story of a PC gamer, who received his new computer completely damaged, it is impossible for me to think that, like those videos, it was because of someone who forgot to close the packaging properly or transport it properly. And worst of all, the PC didn't come cheap, so to make sure it arrived safely, he paid extra for quality packaging, which clearly didn't happen.

This is a user of this platform, who, excited about the purchase of a new PC to play, decided to receive it by shipment and pay “a lot of extra money to have it packaged with bubble wrap and put antistatic material on it,” according to what he says. in a Reddit post. But instead, he adds that: “they just put an inflatable casing on it which clearly didn't work as it was supposed to and there's nothing antistatic here,” with the result that upon opening the box, he found the PC almost demolished and unusable.

Something that the same player confirmed, saying that according to his analysis: “The RAM is fine, the CPU may be dead, the motherboard is somehow alive, but some ports are damaged, the GPU was in a separate box (thanks to God) AIO is screwed, the hard drives and wifi connector seem fine.” In addition, it is noted that the water cooling is broken and can no longer be used, in addition to the glass of the cabinet being broken and fragments scattered inside.

Given this, there have been many users in the community who have recommended that the buyer report the damage or return it directly, responding that “you should file a claim and call them as soon as possible, tell them how badly the item was packaged and request a refund. refund”. This is because according to the shipping guidelines of many countries, if you open the package at home and discover damage, you must quickly inform the corresponding companies. In Chile, the National Consumer Service (SERNAC) indicates in an article (which is still in force) that companies “cannot exempt themselves from liability for loss or damage to parcels.”

Even in the responses, some users who claim to work for shipping and transportation companies comment on their experiences saying: “The ONLY reason someone's load moves safely is because of the boxes” or commenting that: “Everything What it takes is for one grumpy handler to have a bad day for your shit to literally be thrown into the truck,” adding that “honestly, the heavier your box is, the more likely it is that it won't get damaged because we had to put it on the back of the truck.” bottom of the wall.

So as the main advice, according to many consumer advocates, they suggest opening the package in the presence of the delivery person, as long as they allow it, since with the signature that is given to the document they give you, you only confirm receipt, but also that the package arrived in good condition. And if the same thing happens to you as this gamer PC, and even though it will surely take time and another couple of bad times, it is your right to complain about the shipment received in poor condition immediately and ask for the corresponding refunds.