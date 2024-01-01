Once again, the list of upcoming Nintendo Switch releases has been recently updated with new games that are on their way to the console. Here we bring you several that have been confirmed today.

Games for Nintendo Switch

As on previous occasions, in the list Below you can take a look at the games along with their release date, price and details:

PJ Masks: Mighty Alliance – Early 2024

This is the second time Outright Games will partner with eOne, Hasbro's global entertainment studio, to develop a PJ Masks game. In 2021, Outright Games released PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night. A side-scrolling action-adventure game, where fans can play as nighttime heroes Catboy, Owlette, and Gekko as they travel across the city (and the solar system) to defeat its most mischievous villains.

On the other hand, Arcade Archives: AERO FIGHTERS has been offered since December 14, 2023. And RPG Maker With will be released on April 11, 2024.

