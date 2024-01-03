The end of the Switch commercial cycle is exciting for what could be the announcement of a successor console, however, there is a dark side that is catching up and that has to do with the piracy scene that, despite the efforts Nintendo's legal provisions, it would continue to operate and this time it points strongly against the hybrid system.

Related video: Nintendo is relentless against piracy

A flash card for Switch has set off alarms at Nintendo

In recent weeks, the sudden appearance of promotional material for a flash card for Switch that includes a MicroSD input and which is presumed as immune to blocking via firmware update by Nintendo. The product in question is called Mig Switch and the information has been shared by the Twitter account “After Time X“However, beyond the obvious potential that this represents in terms of piracy against the Nintendo Switch, what draws attention is an apparent relationship that this card would have with Team Xecuter, a group of pirates that has become Nintendo's nemesis and where Gary Bowser worked, the guy who went to prison and who now owes millions to the Japanese company, which he will have to pay in installments for the rest of his life.

New Video! Is Team Xecuter behind the Nintendo Switch MIG Flash Cart ? Watch Here : https://t.co/HFxaiUtRER #MigSwitch #FlashCart pic.twitter.com/53N9f3Zg1f — MVG (@ModernVintageG) January 2, 2024

Is Team Xecuter behind Mig Switch?

According to the renowned YouTuber, there is no direct and visible evidence at this time that shows a relationship between the announcement and upcoming releases of Mig Switch y Team Xecuter, something logical since the trial that sentenced Gary Bowser is recent. However, a code analysis and details on sites promoting the flash card show connections to user accounts and references to the operation that Team Xecuter and Gary Bowser had in the Switch era.

Although Gary Bowser was found guilty, he paid with prison and must pay Nintendo $10 million, the leader of Team Xecuter Max “MAXiMiLiEN” Louarn He has not faced North American justice (remember that Nintendo's complaint was made in Seattle, Washington), he is in France, he was arrested by the FBI and an arrest and extradition process is not seen in the short term. Likewise, the subject who ended up paying with interest for Team Xecuter's operations against Switch assured that he has nothing to do with Mig Switch and that the aliases found in the code of the sales site as well as the references were put there to deceive.

In that sense, Modern Vintage Gamer points out that this is not the first time that Max “MAXiMiLiEN” Louarn has found himself in this situation, in fact he is a legend in the console hacking scene since the 80s and 90s and Team Xecuter They've been through this kind of trouble before, so they go back into the shadows, regroup, and attack again. Hence, it is thought to be difficult for a new, inexperienced group to jump into the ring with a product that will inevitably be under Nintendo's radar, so the speculation so far is that Team Xecuter is back and looking to break the Switch's security in the end of his life.

Stay informed, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Enslaved for life by Nintendo

Fuente 1, Fuente 2

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News