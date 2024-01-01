Against Cagliari several lineup changes for the Rossoneri. Leao and Pulisic towards the bench, Adli as director, Jovic in place of Giroud

Luca Bianchin

1 January 2024 (change at 7.24pm) – MILAN

Very experimental Milan tomorrow in the Italian Cup against Cagliari. Pioli could play with four Under 20s: two eighteen year olds and two nineteen year olds. In defense Jan-Carlo Simic is expected at central defender and Alex Jimenez on the left. Luka Romero and Chaka Traoré were tested on the attacking midfield line, with Leao and Giroud initially on the bench. Decision to be made tomorrow but both are favorites to play from the start.

retired starters

The turnover obviously arises from rest needs. Injuries have reduced the squad and Pioli needs to rest starters like Kjaer, Florenzi and Giroud, who are always playing and, at least for the defenders, will almost always have to play until February. Yunus Musah is not yet ready and is heading towards his return for the match against Empoli on Sunday at lunchtime.

young people

The surprises are obviously in some young people. Bartesaghi had a virus until yesterday: today he trained with the team but he is not at 100%. Jimenez will play on the left and this is logical: forced turnover. The alternations in attack are less inevitable. Romero and Chaka Traore were tried out in the starting lineup, choices which would mean partial rest for Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Christian Pulisic and Rafa Leao, ready to take over. In short, a 4-2-3-1 would be born with Adli and Reijnders in the middle, Chukwueze-Romero-Traoré behind Jovic. Strong emotion for everyone, especially for Traoré, who only played a few minutes against Frosinone, and for Jimenez, for whom it would be his absolute debut in the Milan shirt. Special story: he arrived in the summer from Real Madrid, who has a buy-back right, as in the first Morata operation with Juventus.

i leader

Milan therefore, at least for the first hour of the match, will rely on Theo Hernandez, captain and central defender like two days ago against Sassuolo, on Reijnders in the middle of the pitch, on Chukwueze's one-on-ones and on Luka Jovic, starter in front of Giroud's place. Jovic is well, he has confidence, he is one of the fittest in the team: three goals in the last month.

