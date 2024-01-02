loading…

The Philippines is expanding the United States' military presence amid China's aggressiveness. Photo/REUTERS

MANILA – Against the backdrop of rising geopolitical tensions and unease over China's aggressiveness, the Philippines is taking strategic steps to improve its defense capabilities, the Voice of America (VoA) news agency reported.

The Philippines' decision to increase its military collaboration with the United States (US), especially the expansion of the US military presence in key locations, is a calculated response to growing regional dynamics and concerns about China's expansionist ambitions.

This move, based on the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA), marks the Philippines' proactive stance in facing the complex geopolitical landscape in the Asia-Pacific region.

Camilo Osias Naval Base, a seemingly inconspicuous military facility on the northern tip of the Philippines' largest island, is quietly undergoing transformative changes that are undeniable due to its humble appearance.

Although the barracks are simple and the aircraft hangars are mostly empty, the site stands as a testament to the burgeoning US-Philippines relationship, which is poised to have a significant impact on Asia's security dynamics, VoA reported.

In mid-December 2023, a small group of Philippine Navy personnel inhabited the Camilo Osias Naval Base on a quiet afternoon. However, behind this calm, there is a strategic change taking place.

With US funding, the base is slated for an overhaul, including improvements to the airstrip, a new pier, and expanded facilities to house soldiers. Most importantly, this collaboration gives the US military the ability to rotate troops and position weapons at strategic locations in the Philippines, which is only 400 kilometers from Taiwan.

Quoting from ANI, Tuesday (2/1/2024), this development did not just happen. The agreement is part of a broader expansion under EDCA, a bilateral agreement originally signed in 2014. The agreement, while not covering the establishment of permanent US bases, does facilitate an increased American military presence in the Philippines.

US Military Presence

Recently, the US military has gained access to two additional locations near Taiwan and one location overlooking the South China Sea. The total now includes nine strategic locations across the Philippines.

The historical background of US-Philippines relations adds complexity to recent developments. Parts of the Philippines were ruled by the US from 1898 to 1946, before the country gained independence. In 1951, the two countries agreed to a mutual defense treaty, establishing the oldest US defense treaty alliance in Asia.