Petrol prices July 2023

Gasoline, the apps to spend less and save

The price of gas has increased noticeably. There are some very useful apps that will allow you to save some money with each fill up. Here are all the details in the precise article written by the website www.pianetacellulare.it.

With the outbreak of the pandemic and the international tension of recent years, the price of many goods and services has increased dramatically. Even that relating to petrol and fuels in general was no exception.

In the worst periods, the cost per liter of gas rose above the 2 euro threshold, throwing millions of Italians into panic. In recent weeks, fortunately the situation has improved slightly. The average self-service cost of petrol and diesel has fallen to around 1.80 euros per litre, however at much higher levels than we were used to before 2020.

In this article, however, we don't want to talk about petrol in general, but to give you some indications on the various apps you can download on your smartphone, so as to save you a few euros with each fill up.

There are apps that can help you discover pumps gas most convenient in your area. Furthermore, they will also give you many other valuable information to obtain various advantages. Here's everything you need to know.

The apps that we want you to discover in this text will allow you to obtain a significant economic advantage, but not only that. In fact, they will give you various information on price changes at the distributors in your vicinity, they will make you keep track of your consumption over time and they will give you information on all the money you have spent, giving you – in a certain sense – advice on about saving.

These apps will use your location, like Google Maps, and will also give you valuable advice on the best routes to take, so you can save as much fuel as possible.

Prices Gas, available for both Android and iOS, is an app that lets you locate gas stations along your route with lower-than-average prices. Furthermore, the app allows you to compare the prices of petrol, diesel and all other fuels at a national level.

A very famous app, then, is Waze. In addition to being an application to download for navigation, it will also allow – through the location – to find the cheapest petrol pumps along the route you are taking.

Waze allows you to compare various prices and also filter the results based on the area and type of fuel you need.

Fuelio, on the other hand, is an app that tracks fuel consumption over time and all the costs associated with it. It will also be possible to have the app calculate petrol consumption in relation to the distance traveled and the quantity of fuel used.



