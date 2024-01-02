I fuel prices a March 2022 had reached the record figure in self mode of 2,137 euro per liter for petrol and 2.122 euros per litre for diesel. Price lists experienced a surge, which then subsided but fuel prices continued to rise again. The cost of petrol and diesel is also affected by the oil pricewhich is currently positioned at approximately 78 dollars a barrel.

Updated petrol and diesel prices

Below is the updated petrol and diesel prices in detail: the average price, updated at January 1, 2024, practiced on gas in mode self is 1.778 euros/litre with the companies between 1.773 and 1.788 euros/litre (no logo 1,772). The average price charged for self-service diesel is 1,740 euros/litrewith the different brands between 1,736 and 1,750 euros/litre (no logo 1,734).

Fuel prices around Christmas are rising

As for the prices served on the gas the average price of was applied 1,921 euros/litre with colored implants with prices between 1,864 and 1,990 euros/litre (not logo 1,829). The average of diesel served is 1,882 euros/litrewith company sales points with average prices included between 1.826 and 1.947 euros/litre (no logo 1,790). In highway the price of self-service petrol is 1,860 euros/litre (served 2,128), while that of self-service diesel is 1,829 euros/litre (served 2,102).

LPG and methane prices

According to the latest findings, the average price of GPL is included between 0.723 and 0.742 euros/litre (no logo 0.709), while that of methane is included between 1.433 and 1.552 euro/kg (not logo 1,445).

Methane went from 0.9 euros per kg to over 2 euros and is now stationary at 1.4 euros/kg

In highway the prices charged are respectively 1,548 euro/kg for methane and 0.846 euros/litre for LPG.

Fuel bonus

Il Italian government responded to the increase in fuel prices with the establishment of a fuel bonus of 80 euros, intended to support less well-off families. This contribution, the exact amount of which is yet to be confirmed, will be credited to the named social card “Dedicated to you”. This measure will benefit approx 1.3 million families with at least 3 members and an ISEE of up to 15,000 euros.

What are the real causes of fuel price increases? The newsauto investigation

The bonus can be used not only for the purchase of essential food items, but also for the purchase of fuel. Furthermore, an increase of 12 million euros in the fund intended for transport bonus for the year 2023.

This measure would be aimed primarily at those who regularly use their vehicle, such as commuters and studentsregardless of their income. Important to note that A general cut in excise duties is not foreseenas happened in 2022.

