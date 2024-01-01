Yellow Properties in the latest available balance sheet counted on tangible assets for 2.3 million consisting of a real estate property in Milan which had guaranteed the collection of a rental fee of 130 thousand euros



Lorenzo Pellicioli, a long-time manager and today, among other things, president of De Agostini and board member of Assicurazioni Generali, liquidates his “Milan brick”. A few days ago, in fact, in the Lombardy capital, Fabio Colombo appeared before the notary Angelo Busani, representing the same Pellicioli, owner of 100% of Yellow Properties srl. This is a company born in 2008 and which almost immediately incorporated Pellicioli's Immobiliare Tri-Go.

Colombo then led a shareholders' meeting which resolved the early dissolution and liquidation of Yellow Properties with his appointment as liquidators of the same Colombo and Pellicioli. Yellow Properties in the latest available balance sheet had tangible assets of 2.3 million consisting of a real estate property in Milano which had guaranteed the collection of a rental fee of 130 thousand euros.

