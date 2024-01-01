Behind the world encore there is an important piece of advice signed 'Doctor'.

Valentino Rossi behind the triumph of Pecco Bagnaia, confirmed as world champion in MotoGP at the end of a 2023 that began with dominance, continued with a dangerous decline that facilitated Jorge Martin's comeback and then concluded with the championship victory. But the Piedmontese driver, with his bowls still, wanted to talk about how crucial it was for him to compete with the champion from Tavullia to overcome the difficulties he faced during the season.

The key to Bagnaia's season was Montmelò, a track that saw him involved in a dangerous accident with Brad Binder's motorbike going over his legs. “For two weeks I felt terrible physical pain – Pecco revealed to 'Tuttosport' -. My leg was all colours, except the one that should have been. It was so swollen that it was ugly even just to look at. I got back on track just a few days later, in Misano. And for this reason people consider me a superhero. The truth, however, is that for two and a half months that accident didn't get out of my head.”

Hence the crucial confrontation with Valentino Rossi. And his advice to Bagnaia: “He told me to enjoy things and not think too much. He was right. This is also why I only have these holidays in mind now. There will be time for the upcoming championship. And I already say that when you win , you just want to win again. And so I don't want to stop at three titles, I aim to continue like this without setting myself any limits.”