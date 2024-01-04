If you have space problems and were thinking of expanding the storage capacity of your PC or console, then you have to take a look at the KIOXIA EXCERIA PLUS 1 TB

KIOXIA may not be as well-known a brand as Samsung, Crucial or Western Digital, but it also has quality portable SSDs. In fact, today we will talk about the KIOXIA EXCERIA PLUS 1 TB. This SSD, which is compatible con Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5, Xbox One y Xbox Series X|Sis on sale at PcComponentes and has a very competitive price.

Now you can get the 1 TB KIOXIA EXCERIA PLUS for only 59 euros at PcComponentes, when it was previously available for 78.99 euros (25% discount). It is worth mentioning that 91% of users recommend it and it has a score of 4.7 stars out of 5, so it is a highly recommended portable SSD.

The KIOXIA EXCERIA PLUS is an SSD that uses BiCS FLASH 3D memory, allowing it to achieve a read speed of up to 1,050 MB/s (a SATA SSD usually does not exceed 540 MB/s). This means you can transfer large files in a matter of seconds. In addition, having 1 TB of capacity will allow you to store everything you need, from photos and videos to video games and programs.

This portable SSD is ideal for content creators, as it is fast enough to edit 4K videos or high-resolution images directly from the same drive, without having to copy them to the computer. Now, to get the most out of it, it is highly recommended to connect it to a USB type C port.

At the design level it is compact and resistant, with an impact-proof case that protects your data from bumps and drops. On the other hand, it is very easy to use, since you just have to connect it to your PC, console, tablet or other device to use it. It has a USB Type C connector and a USB 3.2 Gen2 interface. Now, what about the cables? Well then, Includes a USB Type C to USB Type A and a USB Type C to USB Type C cable.

If you were looking for a high-capacity, fast and durable portable SSD, then you can't miss this offer. The KIOXIA EXCERIA PLUS 1TB is a safe bet. Take advantage of the fact that it is on sale at PcComponentes and get it, you will not regret. At the time of writing these lines there are few units available.

